Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back first Australian travelers
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:20 p.m.
VIDEO COURTESY HAWAIIAN AIRLINES
Hawaiian Airlines on Wednesday, Dec. 15, welcomed visitors from Australia for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline resumed its nonstop service between Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport and the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Andrew and Renee Burke, with their son Joseph, greeted grandparents Kerry and Marcia Burke from New South Wales at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday. Hawaiian Airlines is resuming nonstop service from Australia that was suspended in spring 2020.