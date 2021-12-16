comscore Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back first Australian travelers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back first Australian travelers

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY HAWAIIAN AIRLINES

    Hawaiian Airlines on Wednesday, Dec. 15, welcomed visitors from Australia for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline resumed its nonstop service between Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport and the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Andrew and Renee Burke, with their son Joseph, greeted grandparents Kerry and Marcia Burke from New South Wales at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday. Hawaiian Airlines is resuming nonstop service from Australia that was suspended in spring 2020.

A nearly full plane flew into Honolulu from Sydney on Wednesday to start the recovery of service from Australia to Hawaii after the route was suspended in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

