Interim fix for USS Arizona Memorial dock pursued as $5.8 million contract for long-term replacement is awarded | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Interim fix for USS Arizona Memorial dock pursued as $5.8 million contract for long-term replacement is awarded

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.
  • US NAVY Problems with the dock surfaced after events of the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor remembrance. Frances Goldsberry, left, daughter of Harvey Milhorn, a World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor, and Milhorn’s granddaughter, Rachel Yarasavich, walk hand in hand onto the USS Arizona Memorial after passing Milhorn’s ashes to divers for interment deep within the sunken battleship as part of the ceremonies. The ramp is attached to the damaged dock.

    US NAVY

    Problems with the dock surfaced after events of the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor remembrance. Frances Goldsberry, left, daughter of Harvey Milhorn, a World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor, and Milhorn’s granddaughter, Rachel Yarasavich, walk hand in hand onto the USS Arizona Memorial after passing Milhorn’s ashes to divers for interment deep within the sunken battleship as part of the ceremonies. The ramp is attached to the damaged dock.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 View of the USS Arizona Memorial.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    View of the USS Arizona Memorial.

The National Park Service is hoping the latest repair to a chronically-failing shoreside dock at the USS Arizona Memorial visitor center will take fewer than the 17 days it took for a fix in September. Read more

