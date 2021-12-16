Interim fix for USS Arizona Memorial dock pursued as $5.8 million contract for long-term replacement is awarded
By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:55 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
US NAVY
Problems with the dock surfaced after events of the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor remembrance. Frances Goldsberry, left, daughter of Harvey Milhorn, a World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor, and Milhorn’s granddaughter, Rachel Yarasavich, walk hand in hand onto the USS Arizona Memorial after passing Milhorn’s ashes to divers for interment deep within the sunken battleship as part of the ceremonies. The ramp is attached to the damaged dock.