Kokua Line: Do I have to microchip my dog on Oahu?

Question: Do people who had previously licensed their dogs through the county need to microchip their dog? I thought I would just renew the collar tag at a satellite city hall, but they don’t do that anymore.

Answer: Yes, mandatory microchip identification and registration replaced Honolulu County’s former dog­-licensing program effective July 1, 2020, according to the Department of Customer Services. The old program charged a fee every other year and issued a metal collar tag.

“Pet owners are required to have a microchip implanted in their dog” even if the pet was previously licensed under the old biennial system, according to CSD. The registered microchip identifying the dog and its owner serves as the required license.

As you learned, Oahu’s satellite city halls no longer process dog licenses. The Hawaiian Humane Society administers the microchip program for the county and has a $10 special running through the month of December, according to its website.

Seven Oahu veterinary clinics, plus HHS, will microchip pet dogs or cats for $10 each this month, with no added exam fee, it says. The website lists the participating clinics as Animal House Veterinary Center, Kapolei Pet Hospital, VCA Family & Oahu Veterinary Specialty Center, Waianae Veterinary Clinic, Blue Cross Animal Hospital, Hawaiian Humane Society, Ohana Veterinary Hospital and Kakaako Pet Hospital. Contact your preferred clinic directly to confirm an appointment is available. See hawaiianhumane.org for more information.

Q: Do pet cats have to be microchipped too?

A: No, although they can be. “Cats must also be properly identified with microchip identification and current registration with the microchip registration company or with a collar or tag worn by the cat that has the current name, address, and phone number of the cat owner,” CSD says. You can read more at 808ne.ws/doglic.

Q: Is there an expanded tax credit available for children born late this year (November 2021)?

A: Yes. However, assuming that your family qualifies based on income, you’ll have to claim the full amount when you file your 2021 federal income taxes — it’s too late for you to request that a portion be paid in advance, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

The American Rescue Plan expanded the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 to $3,600 for a child under age 6 and $3,000 for a child age 6 to 17. A dependent child’s eligibility is based on their age on Dec. 31. Read more at 808ne.ws/ctc.

Q: Are they still sending out motor vehicle renewal notices? I don’t think I got mine either.

A: Yes, Honolulu County mails these reminders to Oahu motorists at their registered address as a courtesy, said Harold Nedd, a spokesman for the Department of Customer Services. There is no backlog in mailing out the reminders or in processing motor vehicle registration renewals, he said.

I was driving on Dillingham Boulevard, when all of a sudden my car’s passenger-­side view mirror moved inward and shattered with a loud bang. It moved out of place and the electrical cords were showing. I was so scared and pulled into the nearest auto repair shop and tried to ask for help and this guy yelled at me, “Eh lady, move your car, we have a lot of inspections to do today!” … So rude, so I just drove out of there and across the street to Midas Auto Repair and Service, and looked for anyone to help me. I saw a young man (Kekoa) working on a car and I asked for emergency help, and he came over and resolved the immediate problem so that I could safely drive back to work. What a relief! Mahalo, Kekoa, for your emergency assistance! — Rene from Mililani

