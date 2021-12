Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

G70, Hawaii’s leading design firm, has announced the promotion of three of its employees to associate:

>> Marie McCreary has been promoted to senior interior designer. McCreary has more than 20 years of experience in programming, space planning and interior design for a diverse portfolio. She holds a bachelor’s degree in interior design from California State University.

>> Barbara Natale has been promoted to senior planner. Natale holds a master’s degree in urban and regional planning and a bachelor of science in biology, both from University of Hawaii at Manoa.

>> Kahelani Winchester has been promoted to senior project engineer. She has more than 16 years of civil engineering and civil design experience. Winchester holds a bachelor of science in civil engineering from Oregon Institute of Technology.

