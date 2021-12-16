Kalani David shows his stuff at Banzai Pipeline

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kalani David dominated his heat to move on to the round of 64 in the HIC Pipe Pro at Banzai Pipeline. Read more

David started slow but gained steam after his fourth wave, earning 6.17 points on his fifth and 7.5 on his sixth to total a 13.67 for the best score of the day. Matteus Santos advanced along with him with a score of 8.67.

Shayden Pacarro had a good day as well, needing only four rides to compile 13.16 points. Other Hawaii surfers to score more than 12 points in the first round were Shion Crawford (12.50) and Levi Young (12.34).

MaiKai Burdine won the featured heat with a 5.13 score at the buzzer to nip Kai Lenny and eliminate Jamie O’Brien. Burdine scored 10.93 to Lenny’s 10.67 and O’Brien’s 10.10. Luke Shepardson brought up the rear at 9.77, a score that would have advanced in all but two of the other 15 heats.

One of the biggest upsets involved 19-year-old Kainehe Hunt eliminating veteran Dusty Payne.

The women’s event is expected to start on Friday.

Chaminade men lose in hoops

Chaminade men’s basketball team fell short in its road opener, losing 56-53 to Domincan University at the Conlan Center in San Rafael, Calif., on Wednesday.

Three Silverswords scored in double digits, with Isaac Amaral-Artharee leading with 13 points and three 3-pointers. Joseph Smoyer added 11 and Zach McIntire finished with 10 as the team fell to 3-5 overall and 1-1 in the Pacific West Conference.

Zamaria Odom had 14 points to help the Penguins improve to 4-6 overall and 1-2 in the PacWest.

Odom nailed a 3-pointer from the corner to give Dominican its first lead at 46-43 with 5:57 left to play.

Chaminade failed to score on four straight possessions and Dominican’s Chase Anderson hit two free throws with 19 seconds to secure the win.

The Silverswords travel to face Holy Names this afternoon.

Dominican romp Chaminade women

Chaminade’s women’s basketball team played without two of its top three scores and was easily handled by Dominican University, losing 89-57 at the Conlan Center on Wednesday.

Michaellea Dean scored a career-high 14 points and Lile Hina Oyama added 10 points in a losing effort by the Silverswords (1-6 overall and 0-3 in the PacWest).

Riley Friauf had a dominant performance with 23 points and eight rebounds to lift the Penguins (6-4, 3-0).

The Silverswords travel to Oakland to face Holy names this morning.