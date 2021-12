Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Filling needs with speed — and power — the University of Hawaii football team reloaded the defensive secondary on the first day of the NCAA’s early-signing period.

The Rainbow Warriors signed two cornerbacks and two hard-hitting safeties in the first phase of this year’s recruiting. The Warriors are expected to add another defensive back to the 2022 class today. The next signing period begins on Feb. 2.

“Losing our top three corners, it was important we (added) guys who will be here this spring and ready to play,” head coach Todd Graham said.

Cornerbacks Cortez Davis and Colby Burton are completing their NCAA eligibility following the Dec. 24 Hawaii Bowl. Cameron Lockridge transferred to South Alabama.

Chigozie Anusiem, a 2018 4-star cornerback, is transferring from California, where he made six starts in four seasons. Anusiem and UH defensive back/linebacker Khoury Bethley were 7-on-7 teammates in high school. Virdel Edwards II, a cornerback transferring from Iowa State, will be reunited with three Prestonwood Christian Academy (Dallas) teammates.

Graham said the wish list included defensive backs and offensive linemen. The Warriors signed running back Tylan Hines of Plano (Texas) High, and are seeking to add at least one more back. Hines is a candidate to fill senior Calvin Turner’s role as a running back who can align as a slot receiver.

Graham said the Warriors will sign at least one quarterback for this class. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, a fourth-year Warrior who was co-captain the past two years, finalized his transfer to San Jose State on Wednesday. The Warriors are holding a scholarship for Saint Louis School quarterback A.J. Bianco, who insisted he is committed to UH but decided to hold off inking a letter of intent until the next signing period in February. Last year, quarterback Brayden Schager also opted not to sign in December. Schager eventually signed in February, went to 2-1 as a starter this season, and will be in the Warriors’ opening lineup for the Hawaii Bowl.

“We’re in the market for the best quarterback that best fits who we are and our needs,” Graham said.

The Warriors received nine signed commitments on Wednesday. NCAA usually limits each recruiting class to 25 new scholarship players. But an NCAA amendment will allow up to seven additional scholarships to teams that lost players to the transfer portal. With six scholarship players who were on the roster for the entire 2021 season, the Warriors will be allowed to offer 31 scholarships for the 2022 class.

In addition to Wednesday’s nine signees, three who signed “future” agreements will count toward the 2022 class. Defensive back Matagi Thompson of Punahou School, and linebackers Peter Manuma of Campbell High and Sonny Semeatu of Mililani High will join the Warriors in January.

The Warriors signees, with position, heigt, weight, previous school:

Chigozie Anusiem

>> Cornerback

>> 6-1, 205

>> California

>> Todd Graham: “We think he’ll be a guy who’ll be an impactful player for us at that cornerback position.”

Cam’ron Bell

>> Safety

>> 6-1, 195

>> College of the Canyons (Calif.)

>> Graham: “A two (seasons) for three (years) guy that we think is a guy that’s going to come in and be impactful, as well. Obviously, our big focus was getting DBs that have great cover ability, that are physical, and improve our ability to tackle in space. And fit who we are.”

Virdel Edwards II

>> Cornerback

>> 6-1, 205

>> Iowa State

>> Graham: “To have the kind of size and speed and explosiveness and experience adding to that position.”

Malachi Finau

>> Defensive lineman

>> 6-2, 285

>> St. John Bosco High (Calif.)

>> Graham: “It’s a head-scratcher for me how in the world that this guy didn’t have everybody in the world offer him. … (He) is going to be an unbelievable player.”

Tylan Hines

>> Running back

>> 5-8, 170

>> Plano (Texas) High

>> Graham: “Tylan Hines out of Plano High in Texas — via Air Force Prep Academy — is a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands. Kick returner, as well. We’re excited to add him to our return group. A guy we think is explosive, and will help us at that running back position.”

Noah Kema

>> Linebacker

>> 6-2, 235

>> Snow College (Utah)

>> Graham: “Really excited about Noah Kema. … A guy who’s a preseason All-America linebacker from Snow Junior College. … Unbelievable character. A guy who fits in with our linebacker corps. We want guys who have great blitz ability, guys who are extremely smart, and can communicate our scheme. He’s a guy we’re very excited about.”

Kona Moore

>> Safety

>> 6-1, 185

>> Saint Louis School

>> Graham: “Kona Moore, from right here at Saint Louis High School, a guy that knows what it takes to win. A guy that we think has great ability. A guy that’s smart, that’s physical, plays well in space and has great man-cover skills. We feel really good about him.”

Ethan Spencer

>> Center

>> 6-1, 285

>> Saint Louis School

>> Graham: “From the time we (first) watched him, just loved this guy. This guy’s smart. He’s athletic. He’s tough. He’s a guy who transitions well to our system. (Offensive line) coach (A’lique) Terr just can’t say enough positive things about Ethan Spencer. The guy comes from a program that knows what it takes to win.”

Junior Ta‘ase

>> Offensive tackle

>> 6-4, 320

>> Aquinas High (Calif.)

>> Graham: “He’s a former rugby player (who grew up in Australia). This guy has played both ways in high school. Coach Terry is so excited about his athleticism. A guy we think can play right tackle for us. Very, very excited about him.”