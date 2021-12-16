Prep football preview: Welcome to the party, Saint Louis
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:24 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Saint Louis slotback Jaysen Peters-de Laura, left, hurdled Kamehameha defensive back Kyle Lee during the ILH championship game on Nov. 5.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Receiver Devon Tauaefa stretched to make a 57-yard reception in the same game. Saint Louis won to claim the ILH title. The Crusaders haven’t played a game since.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree