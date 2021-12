Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle added an American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America honorable mention selection to her collection of awards following her senior season. Read more

University of Hawaii outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle added an American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America honorable mention selection to her collection of awards following her senior season.

Van Sickle was earlier named the Big West Player of the Year and earned a spot on the AVCA All-Pacific North Region team after helping lead the Rainbow Wahine to the Big West title. She led the conference with 4.47 points per set and ranked second with a team-high 3.73 kills per set. She also led the Rainbow Wahine with 38 service aces and ranked third with 63 total blocks.

Van Sickle is the 13th UH player named to the All-America honorable mention list.

The AVCA announced its All-America teams on Wednesday and Van Sickle was the Big West’s lone representative. In addition to the 14-member first, second and third teams, the honorable mention list included conference players of the year and 30 additional players identified by the All-America committee.

The Division I women’s volleyball season concludes this week in Columbus, Ohio.

The NCAA Tournament semifinals will be held today at Nationwide Arena. No. 1 Louisville faces No. 4 Wisconsin in the first match at 2 p.m. The second match between No. 3 Pittsburgh and No. 10 Nebraska at 4:30 p.m. includes two players from Hawaii in Pittsburgh setter Lexis Akeo and Nebraska defensive specialist Keonilei Akana. Both matches will be televised on ESPN. The national championship match is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.