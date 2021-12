Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

HomeAid Hawaii’s Kalaeloa kauhale housing project in West Oahu has 37 tiny permanent homes. How does the kauhale concept fit in with the larger problem of housing the homeless? Read more

HomeAid Hawaii’s Kalaeloa kauhale housing project in West Oahu has 37 tiny permanent homes. How does the kauhale concept fit in with the larger problem of housing the homeless?

The kauhale concept embraces the idea of putting community first as a tool to address homelessness in Hawaii. It’s an evolution of the ideas of Housing First and rapid rehousing programs because it provides housing as a first response to homelessness; it includes support services to people who live there — but it also incorporates “community” into the design, planning, built environment and programs.

We know that community support is key to addressing homelessness, and kauhale provides the opportunity to build community and provide housing, at a more affordable price point than conventional methods. Kauhale incorporates shared community spaces into the built environment and this helps to significantly reduce infrastructure construction costs.

In addition, rents at kauhale could run anywhere from $250-$500. That rent includes your home, all utilities, bathrooms, laundry facilities, a lounge, a medical clinic, kitchen, BBQ cabana, open spaces to gather, and you are provided with on-site support services from the nonprofit operator of the kauhale. There are direct income opportunities for residents, and there are also responsibilities that residents of kauhale are expected to contribute to; we believe that providing these opportunities can help restore purpose and dignity to someone’s life.

How does HomeAid Hawaii’s housing program work?

HomeAid Hawaii is an affiliate of HomeAid America and there are 20 affiliates across the country. HomeAid Hawaii is supported by private donations from the building industry, their partners and the community at large. In our housing program, we leverage our relationships to provide pro bono and discounted materials, labor and professional expertise from the building industry to qualifying nonprofit homeless service providers. In the case of Kama‘oku (at Kalaeloa), the value of work that HomeAid contributed through our housing program is upwards of $2.5 million and 19 of the 37 homes were donated.

We use skilled labor and professional trades on any construction of our housing projects. HomeAid provides an avenue for members in the building industry to donate their talent toward making a direct impact in ending homelessness.

What other housing projects is HomeAid working on?

We are currently providing assistance to ALEA Bridge/Achieve Zero on a resource center they are building in Wahiawa. Our contribution on that project is limited to discounts and donations of materials. We also are providing assistance to Dynamic Community Solutions on the Pu‘uhonua O Waianae Farm Village kauhale, including strategic development consultation, pre-development consultation, design planning, architectural services, site work and prototype construction.

How many has HomeAid helped since its founding in 2015? How can services and support be expanded to reach more people?

This question is difficult to answer because we help other nonprofits that are the direct service providers. We’ve donated services and materials to the Institute for Human Services, Inc. (IHS), Youth Outreach, Next Step Shelter, RYSE, Mental Health Kokua, Salvation Army Hawaii, ALEA Bridge, Ho’ola Na Pua, and US VETS HI. We’ve completed 11 projects since 2015 that provide ongoing housing and service to youth, families, individuals, veterans and patients leaving the hospital without a safe place to recover.

Services and support will only reach more people if more resources are made available and the delivery system, for both housing and services, is simplified. Sometimes decisions are made with the best of intentions that have unintended consequences. When that occurs, those who have the power and authority to allocate or distribute resources should learn, and adjust; whether it is a minor detail or a major course correction.

Do we need to change how we think and respond to homelessness ?

Far be it from me to tell anyone they need to change how they think or respond to homelessness in our communities. I can share my thoughts, my approach and readers can take what they want from it.

In my mind, “homeless” is not a noun. The language should change. Whether you prefer to use homeless or houseless, we are people first, with all the unique emotions and experiences that being a human being provides. Over the past decade, when our state and city adopted certain practices and policies that further alienated and isolated neighbors experiencing homelessness, it troubled me. Aloha, the real aloha, is the secret sauce of Hawaii and it belongs in our work to address homelessness. Aloha brings life, breath, compassion, unity, love; it also brings kuleana, humility, accountability and patience. There is a fair amount of fatigue and frustration in the world. But when working on an issue as complex as homelessness in Hawaii, we have to aloha.

I think both public and private funders could improve services, programs and housing inventory by reducing barriers, streamlining administrative and contract processes, and creating templates for development of kauhale that comply with necessary rules but expedite the delivery of permanent homes; it should not be so hard to help someone.

I think we need to be realistic and recognize that in order to address homelessness, there has to be a component of increasing extremely affordable housing inventory, like kauhale; and, in order to build kauhale at the scale that we need it, the system needs to evolve to expedite rather than delay it.

THE BIO FILE

>> Current position: Executive director, HomeAid Hawaii

>> Previous experience: Director of policy and public affairs, Hawaii Primary Care Association; 20-plus years in public policy and advocacy in government and nonprofit sectors.

>> Personal background: Born and raised in Mililani and Kaimuki; Iolani School and University of Hawaii. “I love being a mom, sister and partner. I enjoy playing guitar, singing, fishing and feeding our friends.”

>> One more thing: “Being the only employee at HomeAid Hawaii, it affords me a unique perspective: knowing my donors and service providers and organizing all of our community volunteer events (which I love). I am genuinely hopeful that kauhale changes the nature of how we address homelessness, and restores community in Hawaii.”