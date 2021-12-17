comscore Off the News: Welcoming back our Aussie guests | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Welcoming back our Aussie guests

  • Today
  • Updated 7 p.m.

Visitors from Down Under have come back over, another little boon for Hawaii’s recovering tourism industry. Australia as a visitor market doesn’t get the attention of Asia and North America, but does represent an important chunk of the state’s overall pie. In 2019, the last normal year, 280,000-plus visited Hawaii. Read more

