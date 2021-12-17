Off the News: Welcoming back our Aussie guests

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Visitors from Down Under have come back over, another little boon for Hawaii’s recovering tourism industry. Australia as a visitor market doesn’t get the attention of Asia and North America, but does represent an important chunk of the state’s overall pie. In 2019, the last normal year, 280,000-plus visited Hawaii.

We can’t return the favor by sending visitors their way, though, as Australia remains closed to outside visitors. But that’s OK for now. Welcome, aloha and g’day.

Hike Hawaii’s trails, virtually

Hawaii’s trails and other resources can’t bear too much traffic, but virtual visits can be cool.

The redesigned Division of Forestry & Wildlife website (dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw) now includes clearer guidance and videos on recreational uses.

At Virtual Tours (dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/education/virtual) are images via Google Earth. Click a trail, then, lower left, tap a “boot brush” link to see where hikers can scrape off weed seeds. Helpful info, whether an actual hike is planned, or folks are just looking.