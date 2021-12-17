comscore Hawaii businesses deal with Red Hill water contamination crisis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii businesses deal with Red Hill water contamination crisis

  • By Allison Schaefers and Sophie Cocke aschaefers@staradvertiser.com cocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Loco Moco Drive Inn manager Alvin Chen says the restaurant at Moanalua Shopping Center is bringing in approximately 10 5-gallon water bottles daily to cope with the loss of tap water caused by the Red Hill water contamination.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Some of the businesses at Moanalua Shopping Center.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A sign on the door of Koa Pancake House at Moanalua Shopping Center on Wednesday informed customers it is using bottled water.

About 15 food operators in the Pearl Harbor NEX Food Court are still temporarily shuttered while the Navy works to resolve water contamination caused by a jet fuel leak from its Red Hill underground fuel tanks. Read more

