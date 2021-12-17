Hawaii businesses deal with Red Hill water contamination crisis
By Allison Schaefers
and Sophie Cocke aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
cocke@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:54 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Loco Moco Drive Inn manager Alvin Chen says the restaurant at Moanalua Shopping Center is bringing in approximately 10 5-gallon water bottles daily to cope with the loss of tap water caused by the Red Hill water contamination.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Some of the businesses at Moanalua Shopping Center.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A sign on the door of Koa Pancake House at Moanalua Shopping Center on Wednesday informed customers it is using bottled water.