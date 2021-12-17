comscore Omicron and travel restrictions could slow Hawaii’s recovery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Omicron and travel restrictions could slow Hawaii’s recovery

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.

Just when it looked like Hawaii’s economy was going to make significant strides toward recovery, the emergence of the omicron variant, renewed international travel restrictions and higher inflation have dampened the state’s rebound. Read more

State unemployment rate hits 20-month low of 6.0%

