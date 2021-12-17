comscore State unemployment rate hits 20-month low of 6.0% | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State unemployment rate hits 20-month low of 6.0%

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.

Hawaii’s unemployment rate fell in November to a 20-month low as the state’s labor market continued to improve despite an ongoing worker shortage. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Health Department reports 14 omicron cases as averages continue to climb
Next Story
Omicron and travel restrictions could slow Hawaii’s recovery

Scroll Up