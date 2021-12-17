comscore Water system now meets guidelines, Navy says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Water system now meets guidelines, Navy says

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.

The Navy announced Thursday that its most recent testing shows that its water system no longer has contamination levels above the state Department of Health’s “environmental action limit,” or the level at which the water is regarded as unsafe for human consumption. But officials acknowledged there’s still work to do. Read more

Interim fix for USS Arizona Memorial dock pursued as $5.8M contract for long-term replacement is awarded
State unemployment rate hits 20-month low of 6.0%

