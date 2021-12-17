Three from Hawaii up for Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced the seven finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, including three with local ties.The award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry. Read more

Washington State’s Jayden de Laura (Saint Louis), Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa (Kapolei) and Utah’s Mika Tafua (Kamehameha) were among the finalists. The other finalists are Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele, Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett, Oregon’s Noah Sewell and Oklahoma State’s Jaylen Warren.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday. The formal presentation of the award will be held at the 2022 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner on Jan. 21.

Wong victorious at Banzai Pipeline

A dominant final round earned Hawaii’s Moana Wong her first career win at Banzai Pipeline on Thursday, defeating two fellow Hawaii surfers to claim the HIC Pipe Pro.

Facing fellow local surfers Gabriela Bryan and Brianna Cope, as well as Costa Rica’s Brisa Hennessy, Wong logged a score of 11.34, outpacing Hennessy’s 8.37. She also had the high score of the round with a 7.67.

Concord knocks off Hawaii Pacific

The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team fell to Concord 60-47 on Thursday to open the 2021 Malika Sports Tours Oahu Christmas Classic at the Shark Tank.

Allison Ross led the Sharks (4-6) with a game-high 16 points. Concord (7-3) was led by Riley Fitzwater’s 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Chaminade falls against Holy Names

The Chaminade men’s basketball team lost 78-60 against Holy Names on Thursday in Oakland.

The Silverswords (3-6, 1-2 PacWest) had a 10-point lead in the second half, but were done in by scoring runs of 11-0 and 22-5 to end the game.

Isaac Amaral-Artharee led Chaminade with 13 points. Edward Gray had 21 points for Holy Names (3-6, 1-2).

Chaminade women cancel road trip

The Chaminade women’s basketball team canceled the remainder of its road trip in Northern California, postponing Thursday’s game with Holy Names, as well as today’s game at Fresno Pacific and Sunday’s game at Academy of Art.

The cancellation comes in accordance to Pacific West Conference COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The games will likely be made up at a later date.