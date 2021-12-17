comscore Three from Hawaii up for Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Three from Hawaii up for Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced the seven finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, including three with local ties.The award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry. Read more

