Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 9:49 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL College men: Hoops in Hawaii Holiday Classic—Xavier (La.) at Hawaii Pacific, 8 p.m., at The Shark Tank. FOOTBALL HHSAA State Championships: Division I, Semifinals—Konawaena vs. Lahainaluna, 3 p.m.; Aiea vs. ‘Iolani, 7 p.m.; games at Farrington High. OIA Division II: Final—Radford at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m. SATURDAY BASKETBALL College men: Embry-Riddle (Fla.) at Hawaii Pacific, 8 p.m., at The Shark Tank. High School boys: ‘Iolani Classic, first-round—Central Catholic (Ore.) vs. Kalaheo, 11 a.m.; Pembroke Pines (Fla.) vs. Kailua, 12:30 p.m.; West Linn (Ore.) vs. Damien, 2:30 p.m.; St. Paul VI (Va.) vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m.; Waialua at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Punahou, 8 p.m.; all games at ‘Iolani School. CHEERLEADING HHSAA: State Championships, time TBA, at Neal Blaisdell Center. FOOTBALL HHSAA State Championships: Division I-Open, Semifinals—Campbell vs. Kahuku, 4 p.m.; Mililani vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m.; games at Farrington High. Previous Story Three from Hawaii up for Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award Next Story Television and radio - Dec. 17, 2021