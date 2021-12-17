Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

College men: Hoops in Hawaii Holiday Classic—Xavier (La.) at Hawaii Pacific, 8 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

FOOTBALL

HHSAA State Championships: Division I, Semifinals—Konawaena vs. Lahainaluna, 3 p.m.; Aiea vs. ‘Iolani, 7 p.m.; games at Farrington High.

OIA Division II: Final—Radford at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Embry-Riddle (Fla.) at Hawaii Pacific, 8 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

High School boys: ‘Iolani Classic, first-round—Central Catholic (Ore.) vs. Kalaheo, 11 a.m.; Pembroke Pines (Fla.) vs. Kailua, 12:30 p.m.; West Linn (Ore.) vs. Damien, 2:30 p.m.; St. Paul VI (Va.) vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m.; Waialua at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Punahou, 8 p.m.; all games at ‘Iolani School.

CHEERLEADING

HHSAA: State Championships, time TBA, at Neal Blaisdell Center.

FOOTBALL

HHSAA State Championships: Division I-Open, Semifinals—Campbell vs. Kahuku, 4 p.m.; Mililani vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m.; games at Farrington High.