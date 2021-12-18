Letters: Hopes and dreams

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s time to reflect on the past year, and to share some hopes and dreams for 2022. Time to wish for better — whether it be in community spirit, public health, policy issues or personal growth. Read more

It’s time to reflect on the past year, and to share some hopes and dreams for 2022. Time to wish for better — whether it be in community spirit, public health, policy issues or personal growth.

In the spirit of the season, we are accepting letters (150 words max) and essays (500-600 words) with uplifting or hopeful messages to share during this holiday season; the deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday. A collection of them will run on Dec. 26.

Email to letters@staradvertiser.com; or send to 500 Ala Moana Blvd. #500, Honolulu 96813, care of Letters.