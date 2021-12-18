Officials sign plan to clean Navy water system but don’t release document
By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:35 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
David K. Brixius, left, chief of the Army’s Environmental Division; Sherri R. Eng, N5 commander, Navy Region Hawaii; Kathleen Ho, deputy director of environmental health, state Department of Health; and Ben Castellana, on-scene coordinator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 9, applauded signing of the Drinking Water Distribution System Recovery Plan on Friday at Pacific Fleet Headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Rear Adm. Blake Converse, right, spoke Friday at a signing ceremony for the Drinking Water Distribution System Recovery Plan with David K. Brixius, left, chief of the Army’s Environmental Division; Sherri R. Eng, N5 commander, Navy Region Hawaii; Kathleen Ho, deputy director of environmental health, state Department of Health; and Ben Castellana, on-scene coordinator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 9, at Pacific Fleet Headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.