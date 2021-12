Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Pacific University women’s basketball coach Reid Takatsuka has been placed on leave pending an investigation into “issues relating to athletes’ well-being,” the school announced on Friday.

The statement issued by HPU said Sharks men’s basketball coach Darren Vorderbruegge will serve as the interim head coach for the women’s team.

“HPU’s top priorities are the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes,” the statement added.

“We do not comment on personnel matters, particularly while an investigation is ongoing, and thus have no further updates at this time.”

Takatsuka entered his 11th season as head coach with a 209-65 record and is a five-time PacWest Conference Coach of the Year. The Sharks are 4-6 this season and have dropped five straight in December. Their next game is scheduled for Dec. 30 against Hawaii Hilo at the Shark Tank.

DeVault hits big ride at HIC Pipe Pro

Imaikalani deVault won a high-scoring heat with 16.57 points, hitting a nearly perfect ride of 9.50 on his third wave, to advance in the World Surf League’s HIC Pipe Pro at Banzai Pipeline on Friday.

Kalani David also moved on, scoring 13.00 to eliminate Torrey Meister (10.17) and Liam Wilson (2.53).

Ian Gentil (16.17), Seth Moniz (16.00), Barron Mamiya (15.94), Koa Smith (15.90) and John John Florence (15.83) also had standout performances.

Silverswords pop Sunbirds on road

Chaminade’s Isaac Amaral Artharee and Raazhel Watkins had 17 points apiece to lift the Silverswords (4-6, 2-2 Pacific West Conference) to a 76-73 win over Fresno Pacific (7-3, 1-3) on Friday in Fresno, Calif.

>> Glen Abram scored 24 points to lead West Virginia State to a 76-74 comeback victory over the Hawaii Pacific University on Friday in the Hoops in Hawaii Holiday Classic at The Shark Tank.

Colton Martin led HPU (3-6) with 13 points.