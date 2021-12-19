comscore Column: Group calls for protection of Oahu’s aquifer amid Red Hill water contamination crisis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Group calls for protection of Oahu’s aquifer amid Red Hill water contamination crisis

  • By Kaeo Duarte
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  An electronic billboard informed affected military-base residents about a website providing information about contaminated water.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    An electronic billboard informed affected military-base residents about a website providing information about contaminated water.

We, as leaders in the water sector in Hawaii, are writing this letter united alongside Hawaii’s congressional delegation and Gov. David Ige in calling on the Navy to immediately suspend operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage facility and work with state regulators to contain and mitigate the contamination. Read more

