U.S., Japan change the world together

I recently opened the “Local & Business” section and the headline was anything but inviting: “U.S., Japan continue to heal wounds of war” (Star-Advertiser, Dec. 10). When I went to read the article, I was surprised to read the beautifully articulated content. How wonderful the world has become since the U.S. and Japan fought such a destructive war.

Let us stop looking for “war wounds.” They have not only healed but have healed much stronger. There is no need to look for the scars any more. Today the U.S. and Japan are an ohana, the best of allies in the world. The people who are still nursing open wounds need to see a good doctor or need to mature to the wonderful new reality.

When the U.S. and Japan fought an unfortunate war, the world was a very different place. In due course we have turned the swords into plowshares and cultivated a new world. In the face of this very different reality, we should stop rattling sabers and celebrate the new world.

Birendra Singh Huja

Waialae Iki

‘Biden Doctrine’ promotes democracy

The Summit for Democracy was designed to show the world that democracy works. Beijing countercharged that the summit merely used the word “democracy” to preserve U.S. dominance and block China’s efforts to progress.

For his part, President Joe Biden used the meeting to offer a different way to interpret our world. Did we witness the launch of the “Biden Doctrine”? If so, he might phrase it more delicately, but in my own unvarnished English, the Biden Doctrine asks us to subscribe to four tenets:

>> The world is divided into two camps: democracy versus authoritarianism. We are engaged in an existential struggle that only one side can win.

>> Western democracy should win because it works better than all other forms of government.

>> A one-party dictatorship is an existential threat to our two-party democracy.

>> Until the nonfree world adopts democracy, the world will confront it and seek to block its progress.

Jay Henderson

Ala Moana

Navy’s assurances don’t hold water

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow’s admonition, “Don’t watch what they say, watch what they do,” seems to encapsulate how the Navy is handling the tainted water problem.

The Navy brass continues to assure the public, primarily the military housing residents affected by the undrinkable water, that its priority is to make sure the water is safe to drink. But talk is cheap, and instead of doing just that, it shamelessly lies, sidesteps and covers up the facts.

I don’t know if they really understand that “water is life” and the serious consequences of not abiding by the state’s emergency order to empty out the jet fuel tanks.

For seven years, the Navy could have looked for alternative solutions, but instead, it just sat on the problem and hoped that the 27,000-gallon leak in 2014 was just an anomaly and that somehow the leaks would miraculously stop. How wrong the Navy was.

Gary Takashima

Waipahu

Find alternatives if aquifer ruined

Due to our Navy’s capability to possibly ruin the entire underground aquifer, plans need to be made for alternative fresh water sources like surface/stream or desalination plants. Failure to plan is planning to fail. There is no alternative to pure water.

Bryan I. Yamashita

Ewa Beach

