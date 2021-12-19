comscore Editorial: Omicron variant threatens to reverse gains | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Omicron variant threatens to reverse gains

  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM The Waikiki Shell is a free COVID-19 testing site along with the Blaisdell Center.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Waikiki Shell is a free COVID-19 testing site along with the Blaisdell Center.

Those who are not dismayed and a bit frightened by the rising case counts of COVID-19 are not paying attention. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Hopes and dreams

Scroll Up