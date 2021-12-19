comscore More than a dozen Hawaii schools affected by Navy water crisis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

More than a dozen Hawaii schools affected by Navy water crisis

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.

Thousands of school kids in Hawaii have been left without drinking water after fuel contaminated the Navy’s water system last month, and it’s not clear when they will be able to resume drinking out of the taps as the Navy works to clean its distribution lines. Read more

