comscore Waikiki hotels packed with displaced military families see short-term gains | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waikiki hotels packed with displaced military families see short-term gains

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Army soldier Dwight Villanueva sat with daughters Paisley and Peyton at Hilton Hawaiian Village Friday morning as they waited for a bus to school. Military families are filling as many as 3,000 hotel rooms a night in Waikiki.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Army soldier Dwight Villanueva sat with daughters Paisley and Peyton at Hilton Hawaiian Village Friday morning as they waited for a bus to school. Military families are filling as many as 3,000 hotel rooms a night in Waikiki.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Military families displaced by the Red Hill water crisis are filling Waikiki hotel rooms. Clarissa and Elizabeth Hernandez did some homework Friday morning at the Hilton Hawaiian Village while waiting for a bus to take them to school.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Military families displaced by the Red Hill water crisis are filling Waikiki hotel rooms. Clarissa and Elizabeth Hernandez did some homework Friday morning at the Hilton Hawaiian Village while waiting for a bus to take them to school.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Omari Watson said goodbye to her kids, Dwayne and Shelda Watson, early Friday morning as they left Waikiki for school in Pearl Harbor. Each morning at the Hilton Hawaiian Village, Roberts Hawaii buses pick up military children to take them to school.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Omari Watson said goodbye to her kids, Dwayne and Shelda Watson, early Friday morning as they left Waikiki for school in Pearl Harbor. Each morning at the Hilton Hawaiian Village, Roberts Hawaii buses pick up military children to take them to school.

Waikiki hoteliers were headed for a softer-than-expected holiday season before a sudden boost in occupancy when military families displaced by the Red Hill water contamination crisis began to fill as many as 3,000 rooms a day. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Gov. David Ige urges residents to get vaccinated for COVID as omicron, delta variants surge on Oahu
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: November 8 – November 12, 2021

Scroll Up