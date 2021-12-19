comscore Island Mele: New releases from Greg Sardinha, Kulaiwi, Storm | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Island Mele: New releases from Greg Sardinha, Kulaiwi, Storm

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.

Steel guitar master Greg Sardinha expected his new instrumental full-length album to be out by summer’s end and that the four Christmas bonus tracks would have plenty to time to reach the ears of radio station programmers. Read more

