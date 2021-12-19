comscore Dave Reardon: Kahuku gets what it wants, a bout with Saint Louis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Dave Reardon: Kahuku gets what it wants, a bout with Saint Louis

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku’s Jason Mariteragi stretches to score a touchdown in the second quarter.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kahuku’s Jason Mariteragi stretches to score a touchdown in the second quarter.

It’s a question we throw out there because you just never know. One time you might actually get a straight answer. We did Saturday. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Dec. 18, 2021
Next Story
Television and radio - Dec. 19, 2021

Scroll Up