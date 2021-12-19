Radford, Moanalua reign in state cheerleading

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With coach Bo Frank back in the fold, the Radford Rams are back on top. Radford scored 359 points to easily win the Medium Division of the Zippy’s/HHSAA Cheerleading State Championships on Saturday at Blaisdell Center. Read more

Bo knows winning, all right.

With coach Bo Frank back in the fold, the Radford Rams are back on top. Radford scored 359 points to easily win the Medium Division of the Zippy’s/HHSAA Cheerleading State Championships on Saturday at Blaisdell Center.

The Rams were coming off a title run at the OIA championships, where all schools were in one division. Radford had four points deducted, according to Frank. Mililani was second with 319.25 points and Punahou was third with 318.5. Kamehameha (314.5) and Lahainaluna (300) rounded out the top five, followed by Waimea (299), Kamehameha-Hawaii (294), Baldwin (292.5), Kailua (280) and Waiakea (279.5).

“It’s been a very long season, actually our lowest score of the year, but we still pulled it out,” Frank said.

The title is No. 12 for Radford, which has eight in the Medium Division and four in the Large Division. Frank stepped down after 2015 as his family grew. He returned in ’19 and now one of his children, Saxoni, is a freshman and a key part of the ’21 squad.

Moanalua, the runner-up in the OIA championships, won the Large Division at the state competition on Saturday. Na Menehune also scored 359 points — 359.75 to be exact. ‘Iolani was runner-up with 311.5 and Waipahu tallied 302.75.

“I feel good. It’s been a really long season especially coming back from a whole year break,” Moanalua coach Kaycee Kealoha said. “There was a lot of work, but I’m super glad we got here. They peaked at the right time. I’m so excited for these girls.”

Radford’s successful season began with a trip to New Jersey in August, where three Rams were named No. 1 in the nation in their respective grade levels. Senior Jannealyn Aquino, junior Taejah Ray Telles and Saxoni Frank sparked the Rams, who are seven strong in all.

“It’s kind of crazy because we had a whole year off, so trying to build the program back up was a struggle for us,” Telles said. “But I feel like it definitely paid off with all the hard work.”

Radford was stoked when a huge chunk of the football and girls volleyball teams marched into Blaisdell and sat closely by to cheer on their acrobatic squad.

“They went out of the way to come and support us,” Telles said.

Moanalua faced its share of challenges, but collected its second koa trophy in the last three tournaments under Kealoha. One team member, Hailey Bajet, suffered an ACL injury during the OIA championships, but rehabbed enough to get clearance to participate in the state event as a back spotter.

Emma Rose Estacio and twin sisters Abrie and Bailey Prinea are the lone returnees from the 2019 Moanalua squad. They were also on the ’18 team that won states.

“We’ve been on the team all four years. It feels good bringing it back home because throughout the season we’ve had our struggles and we finally made it worth it today,” Estacio said. “There’s a lot of us that recently got hurt, but we wanted to make one last push.”

—

ZIPPY’S / HHSAA CHEERLEADING STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

LARGE DIVISION

1, Moanalua 359.75; 2, ‘Iolani 311.50; 3, Waipahu 302.75

MEDIUM DIVISION