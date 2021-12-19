comscore Radford, Moanalua reign in state cheerleading | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Radford, Moanalua reign in state cheerleading

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Moanalua, the runner-up in the OIA championships, won the Large Division at the state competition on Saturday.

  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Saturday’s title is No. 12 for Radford, which has eight in the Medium Division and four in the Large Division.

With coach Bo Frank back in the fold, the Radford Rams are back on top. Radford scored 359 points to easily win the Medium Division of the Zippy’s/HHSAA Cheerleading State Championships on Saturday at Blaisdell Center. Read more

