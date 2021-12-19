comscore Sierra Canyon wows overmatched Punahou at ‘Iolani Prep Classic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sierra Canyon wows overmatched Punahou at ‘Iolani Prep Classic

  By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • JAY METZGER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Punahou’s Sosaia Katoa was blocked by Sierra Canyon’s Shy Odom on Saturday.

    Punahou’s Sosaia Katoa was blocked by Sierra Canyon’s Shy Odom on Saturday.

  • JAY METZGER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Punahou’s Sosaia Katoa looks to pass against Sierra Canyon’s defense in the first half.

    Punahou’s Sosaia Katoa looks to pass against Sierra Canyon’s defense in the first half.

Bronny James scored 14 points, Kijani Wright hustled for 13 and Shy Odom tallied 12 as national powerhouse Sierra Canyon fended off Punahou 65-39 in the opening round of the ‘Iolani Prep Classic on Saturday. Read more

