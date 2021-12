Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s getting harder and harder to find a handicap-parking place these days, as the boomer generation reaches the age of arthritis, bad backs and weak knees. Not only that, but it seems like much of the parking nearest to the places of business is being taken up by electric vehicle chargers.

I’m all for electric cars, but is there something about these vehicles that makes it too hard for their drivers to walk a little farther than that to get where they’re headed? Why do their EV chargers have to be so close to the store entrances? These spaces should be reserved for more handicap parking.

If this keeps up, in order to find a parking place close enough to get to the supermarket and then back to their car with all their groceries, handicapped people will have to buy electric vehicles — if they can afford them.

Pat Harpstrite

Kaneohe

Move fuel and fix tanks, if that’s what it takes

James Kataoka makes a good point about parking tankers in Pearl Harbor as a temporary measure to store fuel for the Navy and to empty the suspect Red Hill underground tanks (“Navy can use tankers to hold fuel temporarily,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Dec. 10).

The Navy, with the tremendous resources it has to bring harm to human life, should not be stubborn with its own constituents to protect their lives. While national security needs likely will require the use of underground tanks in the long term, emptying Red Hill on a graduated basis and using Pearl Harbor will allow the Navy to work with the community to fix the problem, or potential problem, probably by double-lining or modifying the existing tanks to reinforce them.

The Navy can demonstrate it is serious about solving the problem by addressing the possibility that the tanks could leak, even if it may believe and maintain that they don’t, because water purity is not something that can be left to 95% certainty.

It should be 100%.

Gary Kawakami

Kaneohe

Navy should stop now to avoid big spill later

The Navy has only two options regarding Red Hill. It can stop now or stop later. The obvious choice is to stop now before a massive fuel spill.

It will cost a lot of money but it’s really a no-brainer.

Eric Terashima

Hilo

Fuel can be moved, but not the water supply

In response to Ryan Routh’s letter saying that the Red Hill fuel tanks are vital (“Red Hill tanks vital asset for military operations,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 16): The fuel is necessary and it can come from tanks located elsewhere, not from deteriorating tanks situated 100 feet above the major water source for our island.

There are thousands of people, many families with children, who cannot drink their water, brush their teeth, bathe, cook or wash clothes right now because the Navy has refused to move fuel from Red Hill. If it gets into the major aquifer, the number of people without water could reach as many as 750,000.

There is no other source we can pull from. I hope Routh never has to live off bottled water as so many are right now.

Shirley Hasenyager

Kailua

Media images make vaccinations look bad

I wish you hadn’t shown that youngster in discomfort while receiving a coronavirus test (“More omicron cases likely, official say,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 17). And I also wish they would stop showing people getting jabbed with a needle on TV. I’ve had three shots and felt absolutely nothing.

John Whitaker

Aiea

Hire Marcus Mariota to coach UH football

When talented football players on scholarship enter the transfer portal, the toxic team dissension and debilitating morale problems are irreparable. Clearly, the rude brand of mainland coaching does not assimilate with ingrained Hawaii culture.

It’s time to make a business decision to salvage the 2022 University of Hawaii football season, one that would get the unanimous approval of parents, team members, alumni and loyal fans.

A proven leader with island roots and island values; schooled at Saint Louis; an exemplary All-American quarterback; winner of the Heisman Trophy, now languishing on the Las Vegas Raiders bench: It’s time for Marcus Mariota to come home, lured with a 10-year contract and perks, to stabilize performance and recruitment, and inspire needed confidence.

When Coach Mariota and a new staff personally request UH portal candidates to rescind their applications, this will promptly reunite the team.

Bruce Thabit

Manoa

