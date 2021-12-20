Off the News: Get legal with fireworks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Not only are those firecracker “booms” being set off in neighborhoods annoying, they are illegal. Call 911 to report scofflaws.

The way it’s supposed to be done for New Year’s Eve, legally, is via a fireworks permit. To that end, the Honolulu Fire Department’s firecracker e-permit application system is now open. Click on fire.honolulu.gov/fire-code/permits to apply for the $25 e-permit application; note that the actual permit will need to get picked up at a satellite city hall. So hurry — the deadline to apply online is Tuesday.

Kalua pig much better than lutefisk

Christmas is a many-splendored thing, and one of the splendors is holiday foods. Oddly, a British Christmas website (www.christmas.co.uk/christmas-food-usa) has polled American states for their favorites.

Now the offensive part: Hawaii’s kalua pig ranked 47th. Hello? Not that it’s everyone’s Yule choice, but it’s indisputably more delicious than half the stuff on the roster.

Minnesota’s dish (ranked No. 50) is lutefisk, dried cod that’s soaked and pickled in lye. Kalua shouldn’t be on the same list.