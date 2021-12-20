Editorial: Make the most of airport upgrades

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Despite all its disastrous aspects, 2021 has been a banner year for the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport — both the long-delayed facelifts and added improvements, and the prospects for upgrades going forward.

For those who have felt chagrined at the functionality of HNL — where most visitors get their first impression of a destination that depends on good impressions — there have been welcome changes already.

The Dec. 1 launch of the Honolulu Consolidated Rental Car Facility (CONRAC) adjacent to the main terminal was one such marker, bringing more convenience to the process of getting personal ground transportation.

Another was the Aug. 27 opening of the new Mauka Concourse, the first terminal built since 1993. Combined, these new facilities cost more than $600 million.

By comparison, the new injection of federal funds on the way to airports, part of the $1.2 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill, may seem small, about $49.3 million statewide. But they should enable needed upgrades, not only at HNL but at the increasingly important neighbor island airports as well.

In addition, the state also could tap into the $5 billion in nationwide funding from the federal Airport Terminal program for major terminal renovations and expansions.

The state must make optimal use of these funds. Opportunities to reset conditions from years of deferred maintenance come along rarely.

And the state needs to continue, with its own resources, a program of ongoing maintenance to keep continuing deterioration at bay.

Federal guidance on the spending is forthcoming but is expected to be fairly flexible, said Michael Inacay, spokesman for Hawaii U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

The main allotment, including $21.2 million for Oahu airports, is generally described as funding to be used “to improve runways, gates, taxiways, and terminals and make investments that will reduce congestion and emissions, and drive electrification and other low-carbon technologies.”

The remaining funds are divided: $10.4 million for Hawaii island, $9.5 million for Maui; $5.9 million for Kauai, $1.2 million for Molokai and $1 million for Lanai Airport.

Speaking broadly, the White House issued a statement characterizing the infrastructure investments in airports and seaports collectively as essential “to strengthen our supply chains and prevent disruptions that have caused inflation.” This may have been messaging more germane to certain ports and less to others, such as Honolulu.

More pertinent here was the Biden administration’s observation that “our airports lag far behind our competitors,” rightly noting concern that U.S. airports generally don’t crack the Top 25 rankings among aviation facilities worldwide.

Hawaii transportation and tourism officials need to worry about this more than those at other mid-sized airports, especially since many of the state’s sought-after tourism markets offer facilities that are more modern and attractive. According to some ratings, Japan has three of the Top 5 slots — Tokyo, Narita and Kansai airports — listed along with Singapore Changi and Seoul Incheon airports.

Arrival at HNL would be far from the highlight of their trips.

The focus of the state’s fixes has to be on resilience and energy efficiency, of course, but also on the basic experience. Security screenings that are well positioned, equipped and staffed. Good internet service. Clean and functioning bathrooms.

Of course, tourists don’t visit Hawaii for the airport, but having one that’s well maintained? Let’s get that checked off the state’s to-do list.