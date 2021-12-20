comscore Airport COVID testing surges along with cases | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Airport COVID testing surges along with cases

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Above, a drop of testing solution is used to start analysis of swab samples.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, a drop of testing solution is used to start analysis of swab samples.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Macy Ah Soon used antigen testing equipment for analysis of swab samples Saturday at the COVID- 19 testing site at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, Macy Ah Soon used antigen testing equipment for analysis of swab samples Saturday at the COVID- 19 testing site at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Alex Santos waited Saturday as Haley Trumbo swabbed for a COVID-19 test at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. About 50 people were lined up Saturday afternoon at the airport testing site, which administered 1,192 tests that day, compared with about 500 tests on a typical day before the omicron variant was detected in Hawaii on Dec. 2.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Alex Santos waited Saturday as Haley Trumbo swabbed for a COVID-19 test at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. About 50 people were lined up Saturday afternoon at the airport testing site, which administered 1,192 tests that day, compared with about 500 tests on a typical day before the omicron variant was detected in Hawaii on Dec. 2.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM About 50 people were lined up Saturday afternoon at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport testing site, which administered 1,192 tests that day, compared with about 500 tests on a typical day before the omicron variant was detected in Hawaii on Dec. 2.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    About 50 people were lined up Saturday afternoon at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport testing site, which administered 1,192 tests that day, compared with about 500 tests on a typical day before the omicron variant was detected in Hawaii on Dec. 2.

COVID-19 testing has increased during the past two weeks at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport with the holidays fast approaching and a surge in infections that’s already worse than last year at this time. Read more

