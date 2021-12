Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

State leaders are applauding the recent launch of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.

“This whole-of-government approach to support AANHPI communities across the country will ensure we have a collective voice at the federal level,” said Senate President Ron Kouchi in a statement earlier this month. “The Hawaii State Senate looks forward to collaborating with (the White House initiative) and its federal partners to advance equity, justice and opportunity for our AA and NHPI communities.”

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawa­kami added that the initiative would help to “combat anti-Asian bias and promote inclusion and opportunity for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.”

President Joe Biden established the White House initiative in May and changed its name to include Native Hawaiians in its mission and goals. It is now under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where it was originally launched under former President Bill Clinton. Secretary Xavier Becerra on Dec. 9 announced the official launch of the initiative, which is tasked with coordinating comprehensive federal responses to the rise in anti-Asian violence, addressing the lack of disaggregated data on AA and NHPI communities, expanding language access to programs for these groups, building new workforce training opportunities and more.

Biden also appointed Kamehameha Schools graduate Krystal Ka‘ai as the White House initiative’s executive director in May, which also garnered support from Hawaii leaders. Ka‘ai had previously served as executive director of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus since 2013 and in other federal and state roles.

“The appointment of Krystal Ka‘ai serves as a beacon of hope and provides a sense of place for Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the United States. We are excited and eager to work with Krystal and the Biden administration to address the important needs of our community,” said Kuhio Lewis, president and CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, in a statement in May. “The goals of this initiative, under her leadership, will help our organization, and many like us, provide more education, opportunity, guidance, and resources to the communities we serve.”