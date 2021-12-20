Honolulu’s 911 diversion program aspires to bring new approach to homelessness
By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:26 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement emergency medical technicians Jolene Chun, left, and Alyssa Bustamante checked earlier this month on Daniel Kaopuiki, who lives on the streets of Chinatown.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
CORE uses a separate team of first responders to address nonviolent homeless emergency calls with additional support, tracking and follow-up with community health workers. Above, emergency medical technician Alyssa Bustamante peered out the back of the CORE ambulance in Chinatown earlier this month.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A woman sleeps on the sidewalk of North Hotel Street. Parked behind her is the CORE ambulance.