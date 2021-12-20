comscore Lt. Robert Cavaco is elected president of police union | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lt. Robert Cavaco is elected president of police union

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers elected a new president this month to lead the police officers union amid ongoing collective bargaining negotiations and intense public scrutiny of law enforcement. Read more



