comscore Massive water filters arrive to process Red Hill tainted water | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Massive water filters arrive to process Red Hill tainted water

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:27 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Two 10,000-gallon tanks are part of granular activated carbon filtration equipment that arrived Sunday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Two 10,000-gallon tanks are part of granular activated carbon filtration equipment that arrived Sunday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Charcoal for the granulated activated carbon filtration equipment was unloaded Sunday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Charcoal for the granulated activated carbon filtration equipment was unloaded Sunday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

As the military continues to deal with the contamination of the Navy’s water system on Oahu, it’s now hauling in massive industrial-strength filters to extract water from the system, conducting large-scale flushing beginning this morning. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: November 8 – November 12, 2021

Scroll Up