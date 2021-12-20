Massive water filters arrive to process Red Hill tainted water
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:27 p.m.
Two 10,000-gallon tanks are part of granular activated carbon filtration equipment that arrived Sunday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Charcoal for the granulated activated carbon filtration equipment was unloaded Sunday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
