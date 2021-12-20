Chaminade men’s basketball team falls to Academy of Art

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade men’s basketball team’s first Pacific West Conference road trip of the season ended with a 100-77 loss to Academy of Art on Sunday in San Rafael, Calif.

The Silverswords (4-7, 2-3 PWC) dropped their third loss of the four-game road trip, while the Urban Knights (8-3, 4-0) extended their win streak to six straight.

Isaac Amaral-Artharee led Chaminade in scoring for the fourth straight game and finished with 20 points. Deang Duang’s 18 points led five ArtU players who scored in double-figures.

Trailing 16-13 midway through the first half, ArtU’s Klay Brown knocked down a 3-pointer that set off a 19-0 run. The Urban Knights made eight consecutive attempts during the run, while holding the Silverswords scoreless for over four minutes. Chaminade limped into the halftime break down 61-29. The Silverswords found their groove in the second period, outscoring ArtU 48-29, but the resurgence came too late to salvage the game.

Chaminade will return on New Year’s Day to take on UH Hilo at McCabe Gymnasium. The game, scheduled for 3 p.m., will open a six-game home stand.

Vulcans score upset over Seawolves

Hawaii-Hilo guard Mandi Kawaha scored 21 points and hit the go-ahead basket in overtime to lead the Vulcans women’s basketball team to a 76-73 upset of No. 5 Alaska Anchorage on Sunday at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo.

The Vulcans (5-2, 2-1 PWC) handed the Seawolves (8-1, 1-0 Great Northwest) their first loss of the year. The Seawolves were led by Kamehameha-Maui graduate Kimani Fernandez’s 17 points.

After battling it out all game, the game headed into the final two minutes in a 64-64 tie. Each team had chances to pull ahead, but the defenses won out. Leading 73-72 with 38 seconds left in overtime, Alaska Anchorage missed two free throws and the Vulcans secured the rebound and called a timeout. Kawaha then hit a jumper in the lane to give UH-Hilo the lead with 27 seconds left. Mindy Kawaha came up with a steal and scored to make it 76-73. Alaska Anchorage missed two 3-pointers in the final 11 seconds to seal the upset.

UH Hilo will next head to Oahu for a two-game road trip. The trip begins with a matchup at Hawaii Pacific on Dec. 30. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.