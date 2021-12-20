comscore Chaminade men’s basketball team falls to Academy of Art | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade men’s basketball team falls to Academy of Art

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.

The Chaminade men’s basketball team’s first Pacific West Conference road trip of the season ended with a 100-77 loss to Academy of Art on Sunday in San Rafael, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up