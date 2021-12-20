Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade men’s basketball team falls to Academy of Art By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:21 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Chaminade men’s basketball team’s first Pacific West Conference road trip of the season ended with a 100-77 loss to Academy of Art on Sunday in San Rafael, Calif. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Chaminade men’s basketball team’s first Pacific West Conference road trip of the season ended with a 100-77 loss to Academy of Art on Sunday in San Rafael, Calif. The Silverswords (4-7, 2-3 PWC) dropped their third loss of the four-game road trip, while the Urban Knights (8-3, 4-0) extended their win streak to six straight. Isaac Amaral-Artharee led Chaminade in scoring for the fourth straight game and finished with 20 points. Deang Duang’s 18 points led five ArtU players who scored in double-figures. Trailing 16-13 midway through the first half, ArtU’s Klay Brown knocked down a 3-pointer that set off a 19-0 run. The Urban Knights made eight consecutive attempts during the run, while holding the Silverswords scoreless for over four minutes. Chaminade limped into the halftime break down 61-29. The Silverswords found their groove in the second period, outscoring ArtU 48-29, but the resurgence came too late to salvage the game. Chaminade will return on New Year’s Day to take on UH Hilo at McCabe Gymnasium. The game, scheduled for 3 p.m., will open a six-game home stand. Vulcans score upset over Seawolves Hawaii-Hilo guard Mandi Kawaha scored 21 points and hit the go-ahead basket in overtime to lead the Vulcans women’s basketball team to a 76-73 upset of No. 5 Alaska Anchorage on Sunday at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo. The Vulcans (5-2, 2-1 PWC) handed the Seawolves (8-1, 1-0 Great Northwest) their first loss of the year. The Seawolves were led by Kamehameha-Maui graduate Kimani Fernandez’s 17 points. After battling it out all game, the game headed into the final two minutes in a 64-64 tie. Each team had chances to pull ahead, but the defenses won out. Leading 73-72 with 38 seconds left in overtime, Alaska Anchorage missed two free throws and the Vulcans secured the rebound and called a timeout. Kawaha then hit a jumper in the lane to give UH-Hilo the lead with 27 seconds left. Mindy Kawaha came up with a steal and scored to make it 76-73. Alaska Anchorage missed two 3-pointers in the final 11 seconds to seal the upset. UH Hilo will next head to Oahu for a two-game road trip. The trip begins with a matchup at Hawaii Pacific on Dec. 30. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Previous Story Scoreboard