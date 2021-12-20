NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Was in on two snaps on offense and 18 on special teams, one of five players to play more than 80% of the team’s special teams snaps.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Unleashed two punts for an average of 43.5 yards including one inside the 20. He also held on scoring kicks and all of his kickoffs were touchbacks.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Had two assisted tackles on kickoff coverage.

FARRINGTON

>> Breiden Fehoko, Chargers nose tackle: Was not active for Thursday’s loss to the Chiefs.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Was declared inactive on Thursday with a quadriceps injury. He was designated as questionable before the game despite being out since week 10.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Was placed on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list and missed the win over Jacksonville. That allowed his sprained knee more time to recover.

LEILEHUA

>> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Was the first offensive lineman off the bench in the loss to Cincinnati.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started and compiled four tackles (three solo) and a sack of 15 yards. He also hit the quarterback twice. He left the field nine times on defense and also played on 11 of 26 special teams plays.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Nailed three field goals against the Jaguars, from 52, 51 and 25 yards. He also drilled two extra points and put all of his kickoffs into the end zone. On the two occasions the returner brought it out, he was stopped at the 14 and 17 yard lines.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Philadelphia’s game against Washington was moved to Tuesday. With the Eagles missing three offensive linemen including Landon Dickerson, Herbig has a chance to start for the second straight game.

>> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Las Vegas will play Cleveland today.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Started and threw for 196 yards on 27 attempts with two touchdowns and two interceptions — one of them rerutned for a touchdown — for a quarterback rating of 75.5. He was sacked once and rushed seven times for 19 yards with a long of nine yards when he ran over Jets safety Michael Carter. He got off to a pretty bad start, fumbling the first time he attempted a pass and being picked off by Ashtyn Davis on his first throw.