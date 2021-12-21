Column: Taking action in memory of those who died without a home

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dec. 21 is National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, which is held annually to remember those who have died while experiencing homelessness. Read more

Dec. 21 is National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, which is held annually to remember those who have died while experiencing homelessness. It falls on the Winter Solstice, which is the first day of winter and is the longest night of the year. According to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office, more than 130 homeless individuals were reported to have died this year in Hawaii, which continues an upward trend over the past three years.

The current COVID-19 pandemic prevented an unsheltered Point in Time (PIT) Count this year, but data from previous PIT counts show an overall 18.5% statewide decrease in homelessness between 2016 and 2020, including a 43.7% (1,469 individuals) decrease in individuals in homeless families with minor children.

In addition, the percentage of individuals exiting from homeless programs to permanent housing increased during this time frame, along with the overall permanent housing inventory for people experiencing homelessness.

Despite the progress we have made on homelessness, these numbers show that there are still many people in Hawaii who are paying the ultimate price for experiencing homelessness. We as a community must continue to do all we can to reverse this troubling trend of increasing deaths. Here are a few ways:

Continue our focus on permanent housing. The state has worked over the past three years to implement the Ohana Zones program, which provides flexible funding for homeless shelter and permanent housing programs. As of Sept. 30, projects funded by Ohana Zones preserved 358 beds and units and created 469 new beds. The projects have served more than 5,000 people and transitioned more than 1,100 into permanent housing. The state administration is planning to work with the Legislature in 2022 to introduce legislation to extend the Ohana Zones program until June 2026, including requesting $15 million to support new Ohana Zone projects over the next three years.

Landlord engagement. Partners in Care’s Oahu Housing Now program has used federal CARES Act money to house more than 250 families since early this year. In addition, more than 700 emergency housing vouchers have come into the state from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, with about 500 of those vouchers for Oahu. However, there are many landlords who will not accept rental applications from those who have such housing vouchers, and we need more landlords to step up to prevent these resources from being underused or lapsing. To that end, the state is partnering with the four counties and homeless service providers on a landlord engagement campaign that encourages landlords to consider those who receive housing assistance.

Let us know when you see those who need help. In general, we all have a responsibility to help our fellow brothers and sisters. Thus, when you see people experiencing homelessness and in need, don’t ignore them. If they appear to be in an emergency situation, call 911.

Otherwise, if you see someone in need, call the Homeless Help Line at 808-586-0193, email gov.homelessness@hawaii.gov, or visit Partners in Care online at https://partnersincareoahu.org.

Scott Morishige is the governor’s coordinator on homelessness; Heather Lusk is executive director of the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center.