Off the News: Report fireworks violations

It’s hard enough that household pets may require tranquilizers to get through New Year’s Eve fireworks noise, but for the whole holiday season? Read more

None of the firecrackers, bombs or any of those incendiary noisemakers are legal until the appointed time, and yet residents — feline, canine and human — are already suffering from it.

Tough for police to catch people in the act, maybe, but neighbors who learned how to report vacation- rental and pandemic violations should apply that skill to this problem.

Moving stories about Arizona sailors

“I think that I will get hitch(ed) to that little girl up in Washington,” Frank Peter Bernard wrote to his other brother. “She is a honey.” But 30 days later, Bernard died aboard the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor.

Such personal stories bring the losses of Dec. 7, 1941, home, so Bobbie Jo Buel, a former Arizona Daily Star editor, deserves our admiration for her compilation of profiles of all 1,177 sailors and Marines who died on the Arizona. Find them at facebook.com/USSArizonaMallMemorial/. It’s powerful reading.