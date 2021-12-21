comscore Agency wants more public funds to replace Aloha Stadium | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Agency wants more public funds to replace Aloha Stadium

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.

A state agency courting private developers to replace Aloha Stadium wants Hawaii lawmakers to boost public funding before seeking bids on the roughly estimated $400 million project. Read more

