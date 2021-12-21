comscore Kamehameha Schools takes over housing project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kamehameha Schools takes over housing project

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

Kamehameha Schools has taken over management and acquired full ownership of a 4-year-old Keauhou Lane affordable rental housing complex in Kakaako from an Oregon-based development partner. Read more

