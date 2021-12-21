Kamehameha Schools takes over housing project

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kamehameha Schools has taken over management and acquired full ownership of a 4-year-old Keauhou Lane affordable rental housing complex in Kakaako from an Oregon-based development partner.

The trust announced that it took control of the 209-unit midrise, which also includes retail space anchored by a Down to Earth Organic and Natural grocery store, Friday.

Kamehameha Schools had partnered with Gerding Edlen to develop and manage the $90 million project at 502 Keawe St. on land owned by the trust. Gerding Edlen, a Portland-based development firm now known as Edlen & Co., managed Keauhou Lane and had a minority ownership stake until the recent change.

Keauhou Lane apartments satisfy a state affordable-housing requirement tied to a Kamehameha Schools master plan for developing 29 acres of trust land in Kakaako, and must remain affordable to households with moderate incomes for 30 years.

Gary Evora, senior commercial real estate asset manager at Kamehameha Schools, said in a statement that the trust is working closely with its former partner to ensure a smooth operational transition.