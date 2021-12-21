Navy, state officials spar over safety of Red Hill fuel tanks
By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Updated 10:55 p.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Navy says that it first started receiving complaints about a chemical or fuel smell in tap water from residents on Nov. 28 and that it shut down its Red Hill shaft that evening. Navy personnel at Halsey Terrace Community Center distribute bottled water to affected families in base housing.