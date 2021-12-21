comscore Navy, state officials spar over safety of Red Hill fuel tanks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Navy, state officials spar over safety of Red Hill fuel tanks

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The Navy says that it first started receiving complaints about a chemical or fuel smell in tap water from residents on Nov. 28 and that it shut down its Red Hill shaft that evening. Navy personnel at Halsey Terrace Community Center distribute bottled water to affected families in base housing.

The Navy on Monday argued that its robust response to the current fuel contamination in its drinking water system negates any imminent peril that its Red Hill fuel farm poses to health and the environment, and therefore the state has no statutory authority to order it to drain its massive fuel tanks, among other requirements of an emergency order. Read more

