comscore African penguin chick joins zoo family | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

African penguin chick joins zoo family

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Honolulu Zoo announced Monday that an endangered African penguin chick named Biscuit was hatched at the zoo last month. Read more

Previous Story
City and agencies confer with other hacking targets

Scroll Up