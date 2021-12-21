African penguin chick joins zoo family

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Zoo announced Monday that an endangered African penguin chick named Biscuit was hatched at the zoo last month.

“We are very excited to have a healthy penguin chick as African penguins are an endangered species. When it hatched, the staff described the chick to be the size of a biscuit and it has quickly grown to the size of a pineapple. We hope to have more penguin chicks hatch at the Honolulu Zoo,” zoo Director Linda Santos said in a news release.

The chick, with a gender yet to be determined, was hatched Nov. 15 and is being closely monitored and cared for by its parents, officials said.

The zoo now has nine African penguins, following the arrival of four females in July.