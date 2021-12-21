Online GPS location restored for TheBus

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Oahu Transit Services brought the website for TheBus back online Monday, restoring real-time vehicle location for passengers tracking their rides while work continues to restore email servers.

A Dec. 9 cyberattack targeting OTS disabled the online servers to both administrative and operating access for TheBus and TheHandi-Van, the city Department of Transportation Services said.

While most resources related to operations of TheBus and TheHandi-Van were restored, email servers remain down. Any email sent to addresses ending in @thebus.org has not been received since the initial attack, the city said.

The Careers page on the www.thebus.org website is also not currently accepting applications. The Bus Pass Office at Kalihi Transit Center remains closed.

Passengers can again find real-time, GPS-based locations for their rides at hea.thebus.org for TheBus and eva.thebus.org for TheHandi-Van.

Real-time location information should also be available for mobile applications, including Transit, Moovit and DaBus, DTS said.

Efforts to recover from the apparent ransomware attack continues, and city officials are collaborating with transit agencies in other U.S. cities targeted by hackers.

City information technology officials suspect the attack was the work of hackers affiliated with Russia. An investigation into the incident by the FBI, Honolulu police and U.S. Secret Service is ongoing.

The FBI’s Honolulu division declined comment Monday, citing the ongoing probe.