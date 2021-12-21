comscore Pentagon inspector general launches probe of Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pentagon inspector general launches probe of Red Hill

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A Clean Harbors employee worked with a hydrant pumping groundwater into four large filtration units Monday as Navy personnel walked on-site at the Pearl City Peninsula military housing neighborhood. The Navy, working with contractors Aecom and Clean Harbors, started flushing waterlines at the housing, which could take 30-45 days to complete.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Clean water that passed through filtration was emptied into a field during the process.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Clean Harbors and Aecom employees Monday monitored the process of pumping groundwater into filtration tanks at the Pearl City Peninsula military housing neighborhood.

The Pentagon’s Inspector General’s Office announced Monday it will launch an investigation into the operations, maintenance and safety of the Navy’s underground Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Read more

