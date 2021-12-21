Pentagon inspector general launches probe of Red Hill
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:54 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A Clean Harbors employee worked with a hydrant pumping groundwater into four large filtration units Monday as Navy personnel walked on-site at the Pearl City Peninsula military housing neighborhood. The Navy, working with contractors Aecom and Clean Harbors, started flushing waterlines at the housing, which could take 30-45 days to complete.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Clean water that passed through filtration was emptied into a field during the process.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Clean Harbors and Aecom employees Monday monitored the process of pumping groundwater into filtration tanks at the Pearl City Peninsula military housing neighborhood.