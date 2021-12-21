Kahuku gets to prove its No. 1 ranking on the field

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Unbeaten Kahuku is No. 1 once again in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.

Kahuku (10-0) will meet No. 2 Saint Louis for the Open Division state championship on Thursday at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium.

The poll remained unchanged on Monday after the opening weekend of state championships. Kamehameha, which closed its season on Nov. 5 with a loss to Saint Louis in the ILH championship game, is fourth, followed by Campbell.

No. 6 ‘Iolani and No. 8 Lahainaluna will battle for the Division I state crown on Thursday.

Rank School (first place) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (11) 119 1

2. Saint Louis (1) 109 2

3. Mililani 94 3

4. Kamehameha 84 4

5. Campbell 60 5

6. ‘Iolani 57 6

7. Punahou 51 7

8. Lahainaluna 46 8

9. Waianae 14 9

10. Konawaena 6 10

Also receiving votes: Aiea 5, Kaiser 5, Kapaa 4, Moanalua 4, Kapolei 2.