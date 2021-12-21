Prep profiles: National spotlight help prepare Radford trio for states
By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:44 a.m.
Taejah Ray Telles-Kuwahara, a junior
Radford Rams senior cheerleader Jannealyn Aquino earned a No. 1 ranking in her grade level at a national cheer combine and that training helped her propel Radford to a state championship.
Radford freshman cheerleader Saxoni Frank did a flip on Monday at Radford. He, along with junior Taejah Ray Telles-Kuwahara, helped the Rams win the medium division state title on Saturday. Frank, Telles- Kuwahara and senior Jannealyn Aquino traveled to The College Combine in Ward, N.J., where the three earned No. 1 rankings in their respective grade levels.