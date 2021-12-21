comscore Sierra Canyon’s second-half surge topples stubborn ‘Iolani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sierra Canyon’s second-half surge topples stubborn ‘Iolani

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Sierra Canyon’s Kijani Wright muscled his way to the basket against ‘Iolani’s Zacary Tenn and Kaimana Lau Kong during the ‘Iolani Classic on Monday.

For one half, ‘Iolani had the nation’s No. 1 team on the ropes. Then Goliath awoke. Ramel Lloyd stepped up as Bronny James sat with foul trouble, lifting Sierra Canyon to a 66-49 win over the Raiders in quarterfinal-round action Monday at the ‘Iolani Classic. Read more

