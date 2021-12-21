Stephen Tsai: Fired WSU coach Ricky Logo had good reason to hold off being vaccinated

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Former University of Hawaii football coach Ricky Logo believes in the science — and effectiveness — of the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more

Former University of Hawaii football coach Ricky Logo believes in the science — and effectiveness — of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He knows the importance the vaccine plays in lessening transmission and minimizing damaging effects.

Asked if he was an anti-vaxxer, Logo responded: “No, no, no.”

He knows the vaccine is not accompanied with a tracking chip. Cell phones and credit cards already do that, he pointed out.

Magnetized? Logo and his cohorts jokingly lobbed paper clips at a vaccinated coworker. Nothing stuck, of course. “Just to play games,” he said of the antic.

But Logo continues to refuse to take the shot. He said he still is suffering from blood clots resulting from being infected with COVID-19 in March. He is concerned the side effects of a shot would compromise his already delicate health situation. But by not complying with Washington state’s mandatory vaccination policy for government workers, Logo is no longer coaching at Washington State and is preparing for a not-so-jolly Christmas.

An independent panel actually granted Logo a religious exemption to continue working at WSU, for which he joined as defensive line coach in January 2020. But on Oct. 20, the deadline to be vaccinated, athletic director Pat Chun still fired Logo and four other coaches, including head coach Nick Rolovich, for non-compliance. Logo’s two appeals were denied. Although his two-year contract expires in June 2022, Logo received his final paycheck from WSU in November.

Logo is not bitter, and has not filed a lawsuit to seek reinstatement or compensation of lost wages. He said he will reassess his options after Christmas. “We wanted to take a break from everything and just be with our families,” Logo said.

But he said he will not consider taking the vaccine until at least next month, when his six-month supply of blood thinners is exhausted. He said he does not want the vaccine’s side effects to exasperate the blood clots in his left leg.

“I want to make sure all my blood clots are gone before I move forward,” Logo said.

It has been a challenging time for Logo, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 11. It is believed the outbreak originated from a gathering that WSU students attended and then spread throughout the athletic department.

Logo, who is 300-plus pounds and suffers from Type II diabetes, experienced severe headaches, nausea, weakness, loss of appetite, and a painful dry cough, among other symptoms. “I’ve had the flu, and it was worse than that,” Logo said. “It totally knocked me out. It was a hard recovery. Most people were back in he office in a week and a half. I was out almost a month.”

He eventually went to the emergency room seeking medication that would help his labored breathing. Tests showed blood clots developed in his lungs and left leg. “The doctor said it was from COVID,” Logo recalled. “I thought they were going to give me some medicine, and I was going to walk out. They were like, ‘oh, no, you’re not going anywhere. We’re going to admit you I said, ‘c’mon now.’ I was in ICU for four days.”

After being discharged, Logo, who lost 36 pounds, worked on improving his stamina. His blood sugar was under control, with his A1C level dropping from 7 to under 6. As the October deadline approached, Logo still was experiencing discomfort, particularly with his left leg. “It was too early,” Logo said of the deadline. “I was still on medication. The mandate was Oct. 18, and I wasn’t going to do anything until I got rid of the blood clots in my legs and lungs.”

Logo indicated he is in agreement with the intent of the protocols. “I totally understand to protect the student-athletes, and the program, and the students themselves,” said Logo, who expressed support of those who are vaccinated and those who are not. Of the coronavirus, Logo said, “I wish it upon nobody.”